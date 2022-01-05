Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh reports 434 fresh COVID-19 cases

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 05-01-2022 18:47 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 18:47 IST
Andhra Pradesh reports 434 fresh COVID-19 cases
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday recorded 434 fresh cases of COVID-19, the highest in a single day for over two months, a government bulletin stated.

The number of active cases mounted to 1,848, an increase of 799 in the last one week.

The state also reported 102 recoveries but no deaths in 24 hours ending 9 am on Wednesday, the latest health bulletin said.

The state COVID-19 chart showed a total of 20,78,376 cases, 20,62,029 recoveries and 14,499 deaths till now.

Chittoor district reported the highest number of 68 fresh coronavirus cases, followed by Visakhapatnam with 63 and Krishna 61.

Guntur district registered 45 cases, Vizianagaram 39, East Godavari 34, SPS Nellore and West Godavari 30 each, Anantapuramu 27 and Kadapa 13.

Prakasam, Kurnool and Srikakulam districts added 7, 8 and 9 new cases respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Enterprise application development company with 200% year on year growth is hiring 50+ engineers in Eastern India

Enterprise application development company with 200% year on year growth is ...

 India
2
Over 9,600 dengue cases reported in Delhi in 2021: Civic report

Over 9,600 dengue cases reported in Delhi in 2021: Civic report

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissues; B cell antibodies weakened, not defeated by Omicron

Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissue...

 Global
4
(Updated) First three layers of Webb telescope's sunshield fully tightened: Why the deployment is critical?

(Updated) First three layers of Webb telescope's sunshield fully tightened: ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022