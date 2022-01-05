Maha: Pune records 2,813 new COVID-19 cases; active infections at 8,201

As many as 2,813 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra's Pune district, raising the tally of infections in the region to 11,71,265 on Wednesday, an official from the district health department said. With a single casualty reported from the rural part of the district, the toll stood at 19,255, the official said. Of the fresh cases reported during the day, 1,805 were detected in the Pune municipal corporation limits, while 590 were from the Pimpri Chinchwad area, he said.

The Pune rural and cantonment areas together recorded 418 cases, the official said, adding that the district currently has 8,201 active cases, of which 818 patients were isolated in hospitals.

