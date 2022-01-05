Left Menu

U.S. can and should keep schools open despite Omicron surge -White House

The United States has the tools needed to keep schools open despite a surge of COVID-19 cases driven by the highly transmissible Omicron variant, White House COVID-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients said on Wednesday. "We know how to keep our kids safe in school.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-01-2022 22:01 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 22:01 IST
U.S. can and should keep schools open despite Omicron surge -White House
  • United States

The United States has the tools needed to keep schools open despite a surge of COVID-19 cases driven by the highly transmissible Omicron variant, White House COVID-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients said on Wednesday.

"We know how to keep our kids safe in school. About 96% of schools are open. Parents want schools open, and experts are clear that in-person learning is best for kids' physical and mental health and further education. And the President couldn't be clearer; schools in this country should remain open," Zients said at a White House briefing.

The seven-day daily average of COVID-19 cases is up 98% from the prior week, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky said at the briefing. The average for hospitalizations was up 63% and for deaths was up 5%, she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

