China reports 189 new COVID-19 cases for Jan 5 vs 91 day earlier

China reported 189 confirmed coronavirus cases for Jan. 5, versus 91 a day earlier, its health authority said on Thursday. Of the new infections, 132 were locally transmitted, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, up from 41 a day earlier.

Most of the new local cases were in Henan and Shaanxi provinces. Zhejiang also reported new cases. China reported 45 new asymptomatic cases, which it classifies separately from confirmed cases, compared with 71 a day earlier.

There were no new fatalities, leaving the death toll unchanged at 4,636. Mainland China had 103,121 confirmed cases as of Jan 5.

