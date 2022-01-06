Left Menu

Thailand raises COVID-19 alert level due to Omicron spread

Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 06-01-2022 09:27 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 09:27 IST
Thailand raises COVID-19 alert level due to Omicron spread
Thailand on Thursday raised its COVID-19 alert level following rising infections driven by the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, a senior health official said.

The change, from level three to four, sets a pretext for possible measures that could follow, such as closing high-risk areas and placing restrictions on domestic travel or public gatherings, said Kiattiphum Wongrajit, permanent secretary of the health ministry.

