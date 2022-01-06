Left Menu

Number of COVID-19 cases growing but no rise in casualties, says Maharashtra Health Minister

Amid the massive surge in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, State Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday said that while cases are rising in the state, the number of casualties has not increased.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 06-01-2022 19:20 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 19:20 IST
Number of COVID-19 cases growing but no rise in casualties, says Maharashtra Health Minister
Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Amid the massive surge in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, State Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday said that while cases are rising in the state, the number of casualties has not increased. He said that the hospitalisations have not increased, and medical oxygen demand also has not gone up.

"The number of cases is growing but hospitalisations have not increased. Also, the number of casualties has not increased, medical oxygen demand has not gone up. In the coming days, we will conduct a serosurvey," said Tope. Maharashtra on Wednesday had reported 26,538 fresh COVID-19 cases and eight deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the state health bulletin.Of the new cases, Mumbai reported the highest number of infections at 15,166.

As per the health bulletin, 67,576,032 cases have been reported in Maharashtra so far including 87,505 active cases. (ANI)

