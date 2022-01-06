Jharkhand records 3,704 fresh COVID-19 infections

Jharkhand witnessed 3,704 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday, up from 3,553 infections reported the previous day pushing the caseload in the disease to 3,65,222, a health department bulletin said. Five districts of the state accounted for majority of the new cases, as per the bulletin.

Ranchi reported 1,309 fresh infections as against 1,316 on Wednesday, followed by East Singhbhum (722), Bokaro (229), Deoghar (172) and Dhanbad (166). The cumulative toll stood at 5,153 with four deaths reported during the last 24 hours - two from East Singhbhum and one each from Dhanbad and Ranchi. No deaths were reported on Wednesday. Currently, there are 14,255 active COVID-19 cases in the state. Meanwhile, 3,45,814 people have recuperated from the disease so far, including 435 in the last 24 hours, the health department bulletin said.

A total of 62,069 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of clinical examinations to 1,83,17,296, it added. Jharkhand has reimposed stricter restrictions in view of rising COVID-19 cases that include closure of educational institutions and tourist places till January 15.

