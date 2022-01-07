Assam reports seven more Omicron cases, tally rises to nine

Left Menu

At least seven more people, including a foreign returnee, have tested positive for Omicron variant of coronavirus in Assam, taking the tally of the new strain to nine, an official said on Friday. Genome sequencing test results of seven COVID-positive patients came yesterday and all have been infected with Omicron variant.

At least seven more people, including a foreign returnee, have tested positive for Omicron variant of coronavirus in Assam, taking the tally of the new strain to nine, an official said on Friday. Of the seven new Omicron patients, six have no travel history, National Health Mission Director Lakshmanan S said. ''Genome sequencing test results of seven COVID-positive patients came yesterday and all have been infected with Omicron variant. Of them, only one had returned from a foreign country and others did not have any travel history,'' Lakshmanan told PTI. Assam Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pijush Hazarika has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in home isolation. ''Yesterday I tested COVID positive. I have mild symptoms and I am in Home Isolation, following all COVID protocols and guidelines. Those who came in contact with me are requested to take necessary action accordingly,'' the minister wrote on Twitter.

The nine Omicron-positive patients include an Assam resident whose sample was collected in Meghalaya. Assam had on January 5 reported its first case of Omicron variant as a Saudi Arabia returnee tested positive for the new strain of coronavirus. The northeastern state on Thursday recorded 844 fresh COVID infections, 253 more than the previous day, with the tally rising to 6,23,332, an NHM bulletin said.

