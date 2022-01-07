Left Menu

Delhi night curfew: 227 FIRs registered, 683 challans issued for COVID-19 norm violations

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2022 18:36 IST | Created: 07-01-2022 18:36 IST
Over 200 FIRs were registered and 683 challans issued for violations of Covid appropriate behaviour during the night curfew imposed across the national capital amid growing number of infections, the Delhi Police said on Friday.

According to data shared by the Delhi Police, as part of the action taken during night curfew from 11 pm on Thursday to 5 am on Friday, 227 FIRs under Indian Penal Code section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 683 challans were issued to those violating coronavirus guidelines.

Delhi recorded 15,097 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the highest single-day rise since May 8, and six deaths while the positivity rate mounted to 15.34 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

The weekend curfew will come into force in Delhi from Friday.

The police, through its official Twitter handle, on Thursday said keeping the infection in mind, weekend curfew shall be imposed in Delhi from Friday onwards.

The Delhi Police on Friday addressed people's queries regarding the latest restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19 on Twitter.

