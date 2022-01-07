U.S. employment increased less than expected in December amid worker shortages as spiralling COVID-19 infections disrupt economic activity, while euro zone inflation hit record highs, a sign that the economy is under renewed stress as surging infections force governments to tighten restrictions. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Sweden set a new daily record for COVID-19 cases for the third time this week, registering 23,877 cases on Jan. 5, health agency data showed on Friday. * The current COVID-19 wave engulfing France could reach its peak in around 10 days time, said an official responsible for the country's vaccine strategy.

* German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is set to meet regional leaders to agree new measures, including tighter restrictions on restaurants and bars. AMERICAS

* The U.S. Supreme Court is set to consider requests by Republican state officials and business groups to block Joe Biden's vaccine mandate for employers with more than 100 workers and a similar requirement for healthcare facilities. * Insufficient testing and a data blackout caused by hackers have left Brazil in the dark as it grapples with a wave of infections from the Omicron variant, health experts warn.

* Mexico is likely to surpass 300,000 deaths from COVID-19 this week, the fifth highest death toll worldwide. ASIA-PACIFIC

* India's daily COVID-19 cases jumped to 117,100, a five-fold increase in a week and on course to overtake its previous infection peak. * Thailand will extend the suspension of its quarantine waiver programme and bring in new restrictions after a jump in new coronavirus cases linked to the Omicron variant

* A second Australian Open participant has been placed into detention in a sweep by authorities on those who entered the country under the same vaccination exemption as Novak Djokovic, Czech authorities and ABC reported. * China reported fewer COVID-19 cases as several cities have curbed movement, while a top official warned hospitals not to turn away patients after a woman's miscarriage during a lockdown in the city of Xian sparked outrage.

* Japan is to step up restrictions in three regions that host U.S. military bases. * The Omicron outbreak in Australia's New South Wales could peak by the end of January.

AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST * COVID-19 infections continued to disrupt Africa Cup of Nations preparations as Egypt cancelled training and delayed their departure to the tournament in Cameroon while Guinea were forced to leave three players behind at their training base in Rwanda.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * A protein-based vaccine made by Sinopharm, when given as a booster after two doses of an earlier shot from the Chinese firm, elicited a stronger antibody response against the Omicron variant than a third dose of the original.

* Johnson & Johnson said its single shot vaccine protects against breakthrough infections and hospitalisations for up to six months. * The efficacy of boosters is likely to decline over the next few months and people may need another shot in the fall of 2022, Moderna's CEO said.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * Wall Street headed for a firmer start, though U.S. payroll figures will likely set the tone for the final session of a rollercoaster first week of trading which saw new highs followed by heavy selling.

* India cut its forecast for economic growth in the year to the end of March as disruptions due to the Omicron variant hit consumer sentiment and economic activity. (Compiled by Valentine Baldassari, Jagoda Darlak and Uttaresh.V; Edited by Kirsten Donovan)

