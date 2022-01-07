Left Menu

England's health service faces difficult weeks ahead - health minister

Reuters | London | Updated: 07-01-2022 20:31 IST | Created: 07-01-2022 20:31 IST
England's health service faces difficult weeks ahead - health minister
  • United Kingdom

England's National Health Service (NHS) faces pressure in the coming weeks as there are more older people catching COVID-19 and hospitalisations are rising, health minister Sajid Javid said on Friday.

"We are still seeing rising hospitalisations, particularly with the case rate rising in older age groups. That is of concern," Javid said in a broadcast clip.

"I think we have to be honest and when we look at the NHS, it will be a rocky few weeks ahead."

