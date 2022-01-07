England's health service faces difficult weeks ahead - health minister

England's National Health Service (NHS) faces pressure in the coming weeks as there are more older people catching COVID-19 and hospitalisations are rising, health minister Sajid Javid said on Friday.

"We are still seeing rising hospitalisations, particularly with the case rate rising in older age groups. That is of concern," Javid said in a broadcast clip.

"I think we have to be honest and when we look at the NHS, it will be a rocky few weeks ahead."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)