Left Menu

COVID: Delhi logs 17,335 fresh cases, 9 deaths; positivity rate over 17.73 pc

Delhi on Friday logged 17,335 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, taking the positivity rate in the national capital to 17.73 per cent. This is the highest number of cases reported here Since May 2021.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2022 21:11 IST | Created: 07-01-2022 21:11 IST
COVID: Delhi logs 17,335 fresh cases, 9 deaths; positivity rate over 17.73 pc
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi on Friday logged 17,335 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, taking the positivity rate in the national capital to 17.73 per cent. This is the highest number of cases reported here Since May 2021. As per the health bulletin, there are 39,873 active COVID cases in Delhi presently.

With 8,951 recoveries from the virus in the last 24 hours, the cumulative recovery in Delhi stands at 14,41,789. Nine deaths in the last 24 hours take the total Covid death tally of the national capital to 25,136, while the case facility rate reaches 1.67 per cent.

The health bulletin also informed that 1,390 people who tested positive for COVID are hospitalised, of which 31 are severe patients on ventilator support. In the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive, 2,00,280 eligible beneficiaries were vaccinated in the last 24 hours. Of these, 56,204 were beneficiaries of the age group of 15-17 years. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Hubble telescope passes one-billion second mark in space

NASA’s Hubble telescope passes one-billion second mark in space

 United States
2
AISCD gets approval to hold first World Deaf T20 Cricket championship in 2023

AISCD gets approval to hold first World Deaf T20 Cricket championship in 202...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissues; B cell antibodies weakened, not defeated by Omicron

Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissue...

 Global
4
NASA’s Mars helicopter gears up for 19th flight on Red Planet

NASA’s Mars helicopter gears up for 19th flight on Red Planet

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022