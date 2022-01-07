Germany dials up restrictions for restaurants in booster jab push
Only those who have received booster shots will be able to enter restaurants in Germany without a negative COVID-19 test result, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Friday, adding the country aims to distribute 30 million more shots by the end of the month. We need to make more progress here," the chancellor said.
Only those who have received booster shots will be able to enter restaurants in Germany without a negative COVID-19 test result, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Friday, adding the country aims to distribute 30 million more shots by the end of the month. People who have received booster shots will also be exempt from quarantine after contact with an infected person, Scholz told a news conference after a meeting with the premiers of Germany's 16 states.
"Vaccinations are important. We need to make more progress here," the chancellor said. "It is clear that Omicron will stay with us for a while, so we cannot yet give the all-clear for our healthcare system," he said.
