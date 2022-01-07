Left Menu

Remarkable day on vaccination front: PM Modi on 150 crore doses

With Indias COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossing the 150 crore doses on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the feat and said the inoculation drive has ensured that many lives are saved.A remarkable day on the vaccination front Our vaccination drive has ensured that many lives are saved.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2022 21:39 IST | Created: 07-01-2022 21:39 IST
Remarkable day on vaccination front: PM Modi on 150 crore doses
  • Country:
  • India

With India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossing the 150 crore doses on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the feat and said the inoculation drive has ensured that many lives are saved.

''A remarkable day on the vaccination front! Congratulations to our fellow citizens on crossing the 150 crore milestone. Our vaccination drive has ensured that many lives are saved. At the same time, let us also keep following all COVID-19 related protocols,'' he said. India is grateful to all those who have been working to make the vaccination drive a success, he said. ''We thank our doctors, scientists, innovators and the health care workers who are vaccinating the people. I urge all those eligible to get their shots. Together, let's fight COVID-19,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Hubble telescope passes one-billion second mark in space

NASA’s Hubble telescope passes one-billion second mark in space

 United States
2
AISCD gets approval to hold first World Deaf T20 Cricket championship in 2023

AISCD gets approval to hold first World Deaf T20 Cricket championship in 202...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissues; B cell antibodies weakened, not defeated by Omicron

Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissue...

 Global
4
NASA’s Mars helicopter gears up for 19th flight on Red Planet

NASA’s Mars helicopter gears up for 19th flight on Red Planet

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022