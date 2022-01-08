Pentagon awards $52 mln contract for COVID-19 test kits

The U.S. Defense Department said on Friday it has awarded a $51.6 million contract to Goldbelt Security LLC to purchase COVID-19 antigen over-the-counter test kits, part of President Joe Biden's pledge to make available 500 million test kits.

The announcement did not specify how many kits Newport News, Virginia-based Goldbelt Security would supply under the contract.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)