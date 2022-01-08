Left Menu

India's new COVID-19 cases hit seven-month high of 141,986

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2022 09:45 IST | Created: 08-01-2022 09:43 IST
India's new COVID-19 cases hit seven-month high of 141,986
India reported 141,986 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the most since the end of May, as the Omicron variant of the coronavirus overtakes the Delta version in the cities.

The health ministry also reported 285 new deaths, taking the total to 483,463. Total infections stand at 35.37 million.

