Left Menu

Sonowal asks people to use Ayu Raksha kit developed by Ayush Ministry

The Ayush Ministry has developed an ayurvedic kit to improve the immunity of people and keep them healthy, Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal said, appealing to all to use the products in the package.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 08-01-2022 18:35 IST | Created: 08-01-2022 18:35 IST
Sonowal asks people to use Ayu Raksha kit developed by Ayush Ministry
  • Country:
  • India

The Ayush Ministry has developed an ayurvedic kit to improve the immunity of people and keep them healthy, Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal said, appealing to all to use the products in the package. The Ayu Raksha kit comprises Chyawanprash, Annu oil, Samshamani Vati, and Ayush kadha whose regular consumption will increase the immunity level of people to fight COVID-19, the Union minister for Ayush told reporters here on Saturday. Sonowal urged people to practise Yoga and follow the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Ayush to remain safe from contracting COVID-19.

The nation is witnessing another surge in COVID-19 infections and the health system of the country is ready to handle the challenge, he said. The Ministry of Ayush is working in close coordination with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and is aiming at maximising the efficacy of medications by supplementing each other, Sonowal said. He said that the time-tested Ayush system has many evidence-based interventions for the management and treatment of COVID-19.

The Ayush Ministry is monitoring the current pandemic situation closely and issuing relevant guidelines, Sonowal added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Peculiar binary star spotted with heartbeat but no pulsations contrary

Peculiar binary star spotted with heartbeat but no pulsations contrary

India
2
AISCD gets approval to hold first World Deaf T20 Cricket championship in 2023

AISCD gets approval to hold first World Deaf T20 Cricket championship in 202...

 India
3
Study finds earth's volcanic hotspots are cool

Study finds earth's volcanic hotspots are cool

 United States
4
Explained: Why doesn't NASA's Webb space telescope have cameras?

Explained: Why doesn't NASA's Webb space telescope have cameras?

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022