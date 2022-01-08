Left Menu

Uttarakhand: Highest-single day spike in virus cases since May 29 last year

So far, 3,49,472 cases have been reported in the state.Dehradun district reported the highest 537 cases, followed by Nainital 404, Haridwar 303, Pithoragarh 82, Almora 52 and Champawat 46, the Covid control room here said.Uttarakhand had reported 814 cases of Covid-19 on Friday.On the sudden jump in Covid cases, social activist Anoop Nautiyal said, I appeal to Govt of Uttarakhand and Health Dept to immediately increase the no.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 08-01-2022 21:34 IST | Created: 08-01-2022 21:34 IST
Uttarakhand: Highest-single day spike in virus cases since May 29 last year
Uttarakhand on Saturday reported 1,560 coronavirus cases, recording the highest single-day spike in infection cases in the state since May 29 last year when 1,687 people had tested positive.

Meanwhile, no death was reported in the state, which till now has reported 7,423 fatalities. So far, 3,49,472 cases have been reported in the state.

Dehradun district reported the highest 537 cases, followed by Nainital (404), Haridwar (303), Pithoragarh (82), Almora (52) and Champawat (46), the Covid control room here said.

Uttarakhand had reported 814 cases of Covid-19 on Friday.

On the sudden jump in Covid cases, social activist Anoop Nautiyal said, ''I appeal to Govt of #Uttarakhand and Health Dept to immediately increase the no. of Covid tests.” “We are only doing 15,000 odd tests on a daily basis. This is far lower than the target of 25,000 that was set by the authorities. In fact, this target needs revision after the big spike in cases in state,'' he said.

