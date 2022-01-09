4,714 new COVID-19 cases in Odisha, highest since June 12

Odisha recorded 4,714 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, 28 per cent more than the previous day, and the biggest single-day spike in nearly six months, the Health Department said.

The daily positivity rate jumped to 6.72 per cent from 5.15 on Saturday. As many as 416 children are among the newly-infected patients, a bulletin said.

It was a more than 11-fold jump from 424 cases reported a week ago on January 2. The state had logged 3,679 cases on Saturday, while 4,852 infections were registered on June 12 last year.

The toll stood at 8,468 as there were no deaths. These are confirmed as deaths due to COVID-19 after an audit. Fifty-three other coronavirus patients have died due to comorbidities so far, the department said.

Khurda district, where Bhubaneswar is located, reported more than a quarter of the new cases as 1,619 people tested positive.

There were 662 new cases in Sundargarh, 437 in Sambalpur, 360 in Cuttack and 119 in Puri, it said.

The active cases rose to 16,117, including 5,671 in Khurda which is in the red zone. Sundargarh, Sambalpur and Cuttack are in the yellow zone where the number of patients is between 1,001 and 2,500, the bulletin said.

The caseload rose to 10.71 lakh, including 10.46 lakh recoveries as 260 more patients recuperated in the last 24 hours.

The state tested 70,200 samples in the last 24 hours.

