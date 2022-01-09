Left Menu

BSF's weekly 'beating retreat ceremony' along IB in Jammu suspended due to Covid

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 09-01-2022 15:42 IST | Created: 09-01-2022 15:39 IST
The BSF's ''beating retreat ceremony'' held every weekend at Suchetgarh Border Outpost on the International Border (IB) here has been suspended till further orders owing to a surge in coronavirus cases, officials said on Sunday.

The ceremony, including a structured parade by BSF personnel, was launched in October last year as part of the border tourism promotion programme and had attracted visitors, including school children, in large numbers.

''In view of the surge in Covid positive cases and latest Covid related SOPs/guidelines, the beating retreat ceremony shall not be held from today (Sunday) onwards, till further orders," the Jammu divisional administration said.

It said the Covid situation would be again reviewed after two weeks by the administration and BSF authorities and a decision regarding the resumption of the ceremony would be taken accordingly.

Jammu and Kashmir has recorded a surge in COVID-19 cases over the past week with 655 fresh cases reported on Saturday, taking the virus tally to 3,43,965, while three fatalities due to the disease pushed the death toll to 4,537.

