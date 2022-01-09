Left Menu

Maha sees 207 new cases of Omicron variant, tally rises to 1,216

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-01-2022 21:46 IST
Maha sees 207 new cases of Omicron variant, tally rises to 1,216
  India

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 207 new cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, taking the state's overall tally of such patients to 1,216, an official statement said.

Sangli reported 57 cases of the Omicron variant, followed by 40 in Mumbai, 22 in Pune city, 21 in Nagpur, 15 in Pimpri Chinchwad, 12 in Thane city, 8 in Kolhapur, 6 in Amravati, and 5 in Osmanabad. Buldhana and Akola each added four such cases, Gondia 3, while Nandurbar, Satara, and Gadchiroli added 2 Omicron cases. Aurangabad, Latur, Jalna, and Mira Bhayander added one case each, it said. Of the 207 new cases of the Omicron variant, 155 have been reported by the BJ medical college and 52 by the National Institute of Virology, the statement said.

Of the total 1,216 cases so far, 454 have been discharged after the negative test report.

Mumbai has a total of 606 Omicron cases as of now, while 223 were reported so far in Pune city, 68 in Pimpri Chinchwad, Sangli 59, Nagpur 51, Thane city 48, Pune rural 32, Kolhapur 18, Panvel 17, Osmanabad 11, Navi Mumbai and Satara 10 each, Amravati 9, Kalyan Dombivali 7, Buldhana and Vasai Virar 6 each, Bhiwandi and Akola 5 each. Nanded, Ulhasnagar, Aurangabad, Mira Bhayander and Gondia each have three such cases. Ahmednagar, Gadchiroli, Latur, Nandurbar each have 2 cases, and Jalna and Raigad one such case.

