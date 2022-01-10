Over 300 Delhi Police personnel infected with Covid

Amid a surge in coronavirus infections in the national capital, more than 300 Delhi Police personnel, including the Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch), have tested positive for COVID-19, officials said on Monday.

''More than 300 police personnel have been infected. They belong to different units of the force and are under quarantine,'' said a senior police officer.

The overall strength of the Delhi Police is over 80,000.

Recently, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana had issued a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for preventing the spread of the coronavirus among police personnel.

Since police personnel are frontline workers performing their duties amidst the public, it is imperative they take adequate precautions to protect themselves from exposure to Covid, it said.

According to the SOP, all police personnel should wear face-masks, maintain social distancing and practise proper hand hygiene while performing their duties.

All police personnel and eligible family members who have not been vaccinated may be motivated to complete the vaccination process. ''Those who have not been vaccinated due to medical reasons may be encouraged to seek medical opinion again for vaccination,'' it said.

