Hungary daily COVID-19 infections could exceed 13,000 in new wave -minister

Hungary's daily tally of new COVID-19 infections could exceed 13,000 in the new wave of the pandemic caused by the Omicron variant of the virus, the minister for human resources told local Inforadio late on Sunday.

Miklos Kasler, who is also in charge of healthcare, said daily deaths due to COVID-19 could reach 200 in the country of about 10 million people. He also said the government was considering the option of a fourth vaccine shot, but more assessments were needed.

