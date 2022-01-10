Left Menu

Hungary daily COVID-19 infections could exceed 13,000 in new wave -minister

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 10-01-2022 12:08 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 12:06 IST
Hungary daily COVID-19 infections could exceed 13,000 in new wave -minister
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Hungary

Hungary's daily tally of new COVID-19 infections could exceed 13,000 in the new wave of the pandemic caused by the Omicron variant of the virus, the minister for human resources told local Inforadio late on Sunday.

Miklos Kasler, who is also in charge of healthcare, said daily deaths due to COVID-19 could reach 200 in the country of about 10 million people. He also said the government was considering the option of a fourth vaccine shot, but more assessments were needed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up to 15 new drugs; Japan billionaire Maezawa: going to space makes you obsessed with Earth

Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up ...

 Global
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Manchin's $1.8 trillion spending offer no longer on table -Washington Post; U.S. FAA details 50 airports that will have 5G buffer zones and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Manchin's $1.8 trillion spending offer no longer o...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Pope calls for dialogue, justice to end unrest in Kazakhstan; Kazakhstan says situation stabilised, president firmly in charge after unrest and more

World News Roundup: Pope calls for dialogue, justice to end unrest in Kazakh...

 Global
4
Study finds blood tests help predict who may benefit from lung cancer screening

Study finds blood tests help predict who may benefit from lung cancer screen...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022