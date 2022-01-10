Left Menu

No lockdown in Delhi, DDMA mulls stricter Covid curbs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-01-2022 14:31 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 14:31 IST
No lockdown in Delhi, DDMA mulls stricter Covid curbs
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Monday decided not to impose lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19 and discussed further restrictions such as closing dine-in facility in restaurants and scaling down seating capacity in Metro trains and buses, officials said.

A DDMA meeting, chaired by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and attended by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, also discussed ways to strictly enforce existing restrictions to check rising cases of the coronavirus and its Omicron variant.

It was discussed in the DDMA meeting that restrictions imposed in Delhi should also be imposed in National Capital Territory Region to prevent rise in cases.

Currently, dine-in facility in restaurants is allowed to operate at 50 per cent of their seating capacity. The city buses and Metro trains are permitted to operate with 100 per cent seating capacity.

Kejriwal had on Sunday said the rapid speed at which the coronavirus was spreading in Delhi had been a matter of ''deep concern'', yet added there was no plan to impose lockdown.

There would be no lockdown if people wear masks, he had stated.

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up to 15 new drugs; Japan billionaire Maezawa: going to space makes you obsessed with Earth

Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up ...

 Global
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Manchin's $1.8 trillion spending offer no longer on table -Washington Post; U.S. FAA details 50 airports that will have 5G buffer zones and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Manchin's $1.8 trillion spending offer no longer o...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Pope calls for dialogue, justice to end unrest in Kazakhstan; Kazakhstan says situation stabilised, president firmly in charge after unrest and more

World News Roundup: Pope calls for dialogue, justice to end unrest in Kazakh...

 Global
4
Study finds blood tests help predict who may benefit from lung cancer screening

Study finds blood tests help predict who may benefit from lung cancer screen...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022