Some countries are already looking to a fourth vaccine dose to help contend with a spike in COVID-19 cases driven by Omicron, but early signs suggest repeat vaccinations may be a hard sell as beleaguered populations enter their third pandemic year. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Europe's healthcare systems are being strained once again by the rapid spread of Omicron over the holiday period, with large numbers of key staff ill or self-isolating and experts predicting the peak of infections has yet to come. * Britain's prime minister is looking at cutting isolation periods to five days, while the country put its biggest private health firms on high alert to deliver crucial treatments such as cancer surgery should Omicron overwhelm public hospitals.

* Spain's prime minister said it may be time to track the pandemic differently as COVID-19 has become less lethal. * French politician Stephane Claireaux, a member of President Emmanuel Macron's ruling party, said he had been attacked over the weekend by protesters demonstrating against France's vaccine pass.

AMERICAS * The head of Brazil's health regulator Anvisa has asked President Jair Bolsonaro to retract statements criticizing the agency for authorizing the vaccination of children.

* Mexico hit a record for daily infections over the weekend and its official death toll rose to 300,334 on Sunday, while Brazil's climbed to 619,981. * Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is pushing ahead with a vaccine mandate for international truckers despite increasing pressure from critics who say it will exacerbate driver shortages and drive up the price of goods imported from the United States.

ASIA-PACIFIC * India began administering vaccine boosters to front-line workers and vulnerable elderly people, as Omicron fuelled an almost eight-fold rise in daily cases over the past 10 days.

* India said only 5%-10% of active COVID-19 patients have needed hospitalization this time around compared with 20%-23% in the wave that peaked in May. * The Philippines reported 33,169 new cases, marking the third straight day of record-high infections.

* The Chinese city of Tianjin tightened exit controls and is requiring residents to obtain approval from employers or community authorities before leaving town to block the spread of Omicron. * World tennis number one Novak Djokovic was released from immigration detention after winning a court challenge to remain in Australia to pursue his bid for a record 21st Grand Slam title as cases in the country passed 1 million.

* Hong Kong's first 2022 legislature meeting may have to be held online after more than 30 officials and lawmakers were quarantined following infections at a birthday party. AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST

* Cape Verde's soccer team beat 10-man Ethiopia on the opening day of the Africa Cup of Nations after starting the match with their coach in quarantine, nine players self-isolating and two injured. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* High levels of T-cells from common cold coronaviruses can protect COVID-19, a study found, which could inform approaches for second-generation vaccines. * People self-testing should swab their throat as well as their nose when using rapid antigen kits to increase the chances of detecting the Omicron variant, a top Israeli health official said.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * Stock markets struggled on Monday as U.S. Treasury yields reached a new two-year high and investors fretted about the prospect of rising interest rates and a surge in COVID-19 infections.

* Oil lost more ground as rapidly climbing cases of the Omicron variant hit economic activity, although losses were limited by supply disruptions in Kazakhstan and Libya.

