United States donates 398,970 doses of Pfizer vaccine to Niger

The Embassy of the United States in Niger is pleased to announce the arrival of 398,970 doses of Pfizer vaccine that the U.S is sharing with Niger through COVAX as a gift from the American people. The vaccines arrived in Niamey on January 8, 2022. The United States are sharing these doses safely, equitably, and with no strings attached with the singular objective of saving lives.

The donation – the United States' third – is in addition to the 974,400 in Johnson and Johnson doses delivered to Niger since July 2021. Safe and effective vaccines are our best tool to end the pandemic, and the United States has committed to purchasing and donating 1.2 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses worldwide. To date, the United States has delivered more than 275 million doses of vaccine to more than 110 countries. The commitment to provide COVID-19 vaccines to 92 Gavi Advance Market Commitment economies and African Union Member States will continue to fulfill U.S. President Biden's commitment to strengthen the fight against the global pandemic.

"This additional donation of COVID-19 vaccine doses will help Nigeriens better protect themselves from COVID-19," said U.S. Embassy in Niamey Chargé d'Affaires Susan N'Garnim. "The United States is providing these vaccines – donations without conditions – because we fully support our partners in the global fight against COVID-19. We encourage all eligible Nigeriens to get vaccinated and protect themselves and their loved ones."

As U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said, "the COVID-19 pandemic is not only a health crisis; it's an economic crisis as well. We must rebuild – and we must build back better."

The vaccine doses donated to Niger are part of the Biden-Harris Administration's commitment to share U.S. vaccine supply with the world. As the United States continues to fight the COVID-19 pandemic at home and work to end the pandemic worldwide, President Biden has promised that the United States will be an arsenal of vaccines for the world.

