Indian Government Presses Niger for Safe Return of Abducted Nationals

The Indian government has been informed by the families of five nationals from Jharkhand reportedly abducted in Niger. The matter has been raised with Niger's government, assuring efforts for their release. The Indian authorities are actively engaging to ensure the safe return of these individuals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 18:30 IST
The Indian government has been alerted to the abduction of five nationals from Jharkhand in Niger, as confirmed in Parliament. Families of the abducted individuals have approached authorities, prompting an official response.

Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, addressed the situation, stating that formal discussions have commenced with Niger's authorities. The focus remains on ensuring the safe return of the abducted nationals.

Through diplomatic channels in both Niamey and New Delhi, India is persistently engaging with Niger for a swift resolution. Nigerien authorities have committed to prioritizing the issue, with ongoing coordination to secure their release.

(With inputs from agencies.)

