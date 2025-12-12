Indian Government Presses Niger for Safe Return of Abducted Nationals

The Indian government has been alerted to the abduction of five nationals from Jharkhand in Niger, as confirmed in Parliament. Families of the abducted individuals have approached authorities, prompting an official response.

Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, addressed the situation, stating that formal discussions have commenced with Niger's authorities. The focus remains on ensuring the safe return of the abducted nationals.

Through diplomatic channels in both Niamey and New Delhi, India is persistently engaging with Niger for a swift resolution. Nigerien authorities have committed to prioritizing the issue, with ongoing coordination to secure their release.

(With inputs from agencies.)