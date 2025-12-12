Nigeria's Bold Squad Unveiling for Africa Cup of Nations

Nigeria has revealed their 28-player squad for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations. In a bold move, coach Eric Chelle has included five uncapped players to bolster the team after their recent World Cup disappointment.

Ademola Lookman and Victor Osimhen, both former African Footballer of the Year awardees, headline the squad. Striker Paul Onuachu makes a comeback following a year-and-a-half absence, drawing attention with his impressive performance in the Turkish league.

However, the team has its share of challenges, as key players like goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali deal with injuries, and notable names such as Tolu Arokodare are left out. Nigeria will open their campaign against Tanzania on December 23 in Group C matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)