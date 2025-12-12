Left Menu

Nigeria's Bold Squad Unveiling for Africa Cup of Nations

Nigeria's 28-player squad for the Africa Cup of Nations features five new faces, including uncapped players, under coach Eric Chelle. Former African Footballer of the Year winners Ademola Lookman and Victor Osimhen headline the team, while seasoned striker Paul Onuachu returns after 18 months. The squad faces injury challenges and notable omissions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2025 14:54 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 14:54 IST
Nigeria has revealed their 28-player squad for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations. In a bold move, coach Eric Chelle has included five uncapped players to bolster the team after their recent World Cup disappointment.

Ademola Lookman and Victor Osimhen, both former African Footballer of the Year awardees, headline the squad. Striker Paul Onuachu makes a comeback following a year-and-a-half absence, drawing attention with his impressive performance in the Turkish league.

However, the team has its share of challenges, as key players like goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali deal with injuries, and notable names such as Tolu Arokodare are left out. Nigeria will open their campaign against Tanzania on December 23 in Group C matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

