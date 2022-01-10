Left Menu

Contacts of confirmed cases don't need to get tested unless identified as high risk: Govt advisory

The ICMR Advisory on Purposive Testing Strategy for COVID-19 said individuals undertaking inter-state domestic travel also do not need to get tested.It said testing can be undertaken either through RT-PCR, TrueNat, CBNAAT, CRISPR, RT-LAMP, Rapid Molecular Testing Systems or through Rapid Antigen Test RAT.A positive point-of-care test home or self-testRAT and molecular test is to be considered confirmatory, without any repeat testing, the advisory said.

PTI | Mavelikkara | Updated: 10-01-2022 20:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Contacts of confirmed Covid cases do not need to get tested unless identified as “high risk” based on age or comorbidities, according to a new government advisory. The ICMR Advisory on Purposive Testing Strategy for COVID-19 said individuals undertaking inter-state domestic travel also do not need to get tested.

It said testing can be undertaken either through RT-PCR, TrueNat, CBNAAT, CRISPR, RT-LAMP, Rapid Molecular Testing Systems or through Rapid Antigen Test (RAT).

A positive point-of-care test [home or self-test/RAT] and molecular test is to be considered confirmatory, without any repeat testing, the advisory said. Symptomatic individuals, testing negative on home/self-test or RAT should undertake RT-PCR test, it stated.

