Contacts of confirmed cases don't need to get tested unless identified as high risk: Govt advisory

Contacts of confirmed Covid cases do not need to get tested unless identified as “high risk” based on age or comorbidities, according to a new government advisory. The ICMR Advisory on Purposive Testing Strategy for COVID-19 said individuals undertaking inter-state domestic travel also do not need to get tested.

It said testing can be undertaken either through RT-PCR, TrueNat, CBNAAT, CRISPR, RT-LAMP, Rapid Molecular Testing Systems or through Rapid Antigen Test (RAT).

A positive point-of-care test [home or self-test/RAT] and molecular test is to be considered confirmatory, without any repeat testing, the advisory said. Symptomatic individuals, testing negative on home/self-test or RAT should undertake RT-PCR test, it stated.

