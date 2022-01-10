Rajasthan reports 6,095 fresh COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

Rajasthan saw two deaths and 6,095 fresh cases of COVID-19 in 24 hours ending 6 pm on Monday, the health department bulletin stated.

Of the fresh cases, 2,749 were reported in Jaipur, 601 in Jodhpur, 375 in Alwar, 325 in Kota, 324 in Udaipur, 234 in Barmer and 201 in Bikaner while another 1,286 cases were reported from other districts.

Both deaths were reported in Jaipur, taking the total fatalities in the state to 8,974, the bulletin mentioned.

Another 472 people were discharged from hospitals in 24 hours until Monday evening, it stated.

A health department spokesman said 8,62,86,229 doses of vaccines have been administered in the state. Of these, 8,43,17,377 jabs were administered to beneficiaries above 18 years and another 19,68,852 doses to those in the age group of 15 to 18 years, he said.

