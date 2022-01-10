Left Menu

COVID-19: Bengaluru logs 146 new Omicron cases in past 24 hours

Bengaluru reported 146 new cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19 infection, informed Karnataka Health Minister Dr Sudhakar K on Monday.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Bengaluru reported 146 new cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19 infection, informed Karnataka Health Minister Dr Sudhakar K on Monday. With this, the total number of Omicron cases in Karnataka has gone up to 479.

"146 new cases of Omicron have been confirmed in Bengaluru today taking the overall tally in Karnataka to 479," Sudhakar said in a tweet. Meanwhile, Karnataka reported 11,698 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, out of which 9,221 cases were reported in Bengaluru only.

In Karnataka, the active caseload stands at 60,148 including 49,000 active cases of Bengaluru. As many as four people have succumbed to coronavirus infection in the state on Monday including two deaths reported in Bengaluru. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

