Left Menu

LG reviews Covid preparedness in Ladakh

PTI | Leh | Updated: 10-01-2022 21:48 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 21:48 IST
LG reviews Covid preparedness in Ladakh
  • Country:
  • India

Ladakh Lieutenant Governor R K Mathur on Monday reviewed the COVOD-19 preparedness in the union territory.

He said five percent of the budget of the Union Territory will be allocated to the health sector from the next financial year.

Mathur said the administration plans to purchase 1000-D type oxygen cylinders in the wake of the surge in Covid cases in the UT.

He appealed to people to strictly follow the Covid appropriate behaviour (CAB).

Director Health Services (DHS) Dr Motup Dorje informed the Lt Governor in the meeting that the Health Department has started giving the precautionary (booster) dose to healthcare and frontline workers as well as to people above 60 years of age in the UT Ladakh.

He said that over 60 per cent of the 15-18 age group has been vaccinated with the first COVID-19 vaccine jab.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

 India
2
UP govt declares 4 villages near Nepal border as revenue villages

UP govt declares 4 villages near Nepal border as revenue villages

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up to 15 new drugs; Japan billionaire Maezawa: going to space makes you obsessed with Earth

Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up ...

 Global
4
Study identifies key issues regarding HIV patients

Study identifies key issues regarding HIV patients

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022