Chicago teachers backs deal to reopen schools after COVID walkout
Chicago Public Schools, the third-largest U.S. education district, will resume in-person classes on Wednesday after a union backed ending a walkout over COVID-19 protection fears, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said on Monday.
"Switching completely back to remote learning again without a public health reason to do so would have created and amplified the social, emotional and economic turmoil that far too many of our families are facing," Lightfoot said at a news conference. The walkout started last week, idling some 340,000 students, and came after the teachers' union voted to reinstate virtual instruction and pushed for more rigorous safety protocols, including wider testing, citing the rapid spread of the highly infectious Omicron variant in recent weeks.
The union is due to hold a news conference shortly.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Omicron
- Lori Lightfoot
- U.S.
- Chicago
ALSO READ
Australia records first Omicron death, authorities stick to reopening plan
Australia's most populous state reports 1st omicron death
Peru registers 71 total cases of Omicron variant
COVID-19: Jump in paediatric hospitalizations in New York, raises concern in California amid Omicron
First death from Omicron variant registered in Australia