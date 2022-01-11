Left Menu

Odisha logs 7,071 fresh COVID-19 cases, biggest one-day spike in 7 months

Odisha recorded 7,071 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, a sharp rise of 46 per cent over the previous day and the biggest one-day spike in over seven months, the Health Department said.The tally climbed to 10.83 lakh with the latest infections, which include 707 children, a bulletin issued by the department said.

The tally climbed to 10.83 lakh with the latest infections, which include 707 children, a bulletin issued by the department said. The daily positivity rate jumped to 10.25 per cent from 6.5 per cent a day ago. Odisha's death toll mounted to 8,469 with one more fatality reported from Bolangir district. The coastal state had registered 7,395 single-day cases on June 5 last year.

It now has 27,216 active cases, while a total of 10.47 lakh patients have recovered from the disease so far.

Since Monday, 69,018 samples have been tested for COVID-19, the bulletin said.

