TN CM gets covid booster dose

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday took the Covid-19 precaution dose at a private hospital here.

He got himself administered the 'booster' shot by virtue of being a frontline worker, Stalin said in a social media post.

''I took the #BoosterDose by virtue of being a frontline worker. All frontline workers and senior citizens who have completed 60 years and with comorbidities should also get the booster dose without fail,'' he said.

''Lets protect ourselves and the nation using the shield called vaccine,'' the chief minister added.

Stalin had on Monday launched the precaution dose against COVID-19 for healthcare workers, frontline workers and those above 60 years of age with co-morbidities in the state.

