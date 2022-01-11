Left Menu

TN CM gets covid booster dose

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 11-01-2022 15:10 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 14:54 IST
TN CM gets covid booster dose
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday took the Covid-19 precaution dose at a private hospital here.

He got himself administered the 'booster' shot by virtue of being a frontline worker, Stalin said in a social media post.

''I took the #BoosterDose by virtue of being a frontline worker. All frontline workers and senior citizens who have completed 60 years and with comorbidities should also get the booster dose without fail,'' he said.

''Lets protect ourselves and the nation using the shield called vaccine,'' the chief minister added.

Stalin had on Monday launched the precaution dose against COVID-19 for healthcare workers, frontline workers and those above 60 years of age with co-morbidities in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

 India
2
Study identifies key issues regarding HIV patients

Study identifies key issues regarding HIV patients

 United States
3
Hubble captures new image of a calm galaxy in constellation Aries

Hubble captures new image of a calm galaxy in constellation Aries

 Global
4
Arch Pharmalabs Ties up with Orochem Technologies Inc., USA

Arch Pharmalabs Ties up with Orochem Technologies Inc., USA

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022