Slovenia reports record 5,164 new covid-19 cases, 52% up from a week ago

Reuters | Sarajevo | Updated: 11-01-2022 16:37 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 16:13 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bosnia and Herzegovina

Slovenia reported a record 5,164 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, a 52% rise from a week before, amid the spread of the Omicron variant.

Slovenia has vaccinated 67.3% of its population with at least two dozes so far, according to the National Institute for Public Health.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

