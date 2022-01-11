Slovenia reports record 5,164 new covid-19 cases, 52% up from a week ago
Slovenia reported a record 5,164 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, a 52% rise from a week before, amid the spread of the Omicron variant.
Slovenia has vaccinated 67.3% of its population with at least two dozes so far, according to the National Institute for Public Health.
