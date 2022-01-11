Left Menu

KIYG Haryana 2021 postponed due to COVID-19 surge

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-01-2022 20:13 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 20:13 IST
The Khelo India Youth Games Haryana 2021, scheduled to be held between February 5 and 14 this year, stands postponed owing to the current Covid-19 pandemic situation in the country.

Fresh dates of the Youth Games will be announced after reviewing the Covid situation. India logged 1,68,063 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,58,75,790, which includes 4,461 cases of the Omicron variant, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The active cases rose to 8,21,446, the highest in 208 days, while the death toll climbed to 4,84,213 with 277 fresh fatalities.

