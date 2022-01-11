Left Menu

WHO body says COVID-19 vaccines 'may need to be updated' for Omicron

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 11-01-2022 20:26 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 20:26 IST
WHO body says COVID-19 vaccines 'may need to be updated' for Omicron
  • Switzerland

A technical advisory group established by the World Health Organization said on Tuesday that current COVID-19 vaccines may need to be updated to ensure they are effective against new variants like Omicron.

"...the composition of current COVID-19 vaccines may need to be updated, to ensure that COVID-19 vaccines continue to provide WHO-recommended levels of protection against infection and disease by VOCs, including Omicron and future variants," the body of independent experts said in a statement sent to journalists by the WHO.

