Left Menu

Latvia reports African swine fever in 19 wild boars - OIE

Reuters | Updated: 11-01-2022 20:39 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 20:38 IST
Latvia reports African swine fever in 19 wild boars - OIE
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Latvia

Latvia reported 19 cases of African swine fever (ASF) in wild boars across the country in the past week, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Tuesday.

Six boars were found dead and the others killed, the OIE said in a report, citing Latvian authorities.

The report comes less than a week after Italy said it had found an outbreak of the deadly hog disease in the northern part of the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

 India
2
Study identifies key issues regarding HIV patients

Study identifies key issues regarding HIV patients

 United States
3
Hubble captures new image of a calm galaxy in constellation Aries

Hubble captures new image of a calm galaxy in constellation Aries

 Global
4
Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022