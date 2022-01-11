Latvia reports African swine fever in 19 wild boars - OIE
Latvia reported 19 cases of African swine fever (ASF) in wild boars across the country in the past week, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Tuesday.
Six boars were found dead and the others killed, the OIE said in a report, citing Latvian authorities.
The report comes less than a week after Italy said it had found an outbreak of the deadly hog disease in the northern part of the country.
