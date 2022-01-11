Left Menu

No new Omicron case found in Gujarat, two recover

Gujarat reported no new case of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 on Tuesday, the health department said. Two more Omicron patients recovered during the day, both in Kutch district.The tally of such cases remained unchanged at 264, of whom 225 have recovered. Ahmedabad city has reported the highest 110 Omicron cases including 102 who recovered.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 11-01-2022 20:50 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 20:50 IST
Gujarat reported no new case of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 on Tuesday, the health department said. Two more Omicron patients recovered during the day, both in Kutch district.

The tally of such cases remained unchanged at 264, of whom 225 have recovered. Thus, 39 patients are under treatment for the new variant at present in the state. Ahmedabad city has reported the highest 110 Omicron cases including 102 who recovered. Vadodara city has reported 44 cases including 32 recoveries and Anand district has reported 27 cases including 23 recoveries. In Surat, all 20 patients who tested positive for Omicron have recovered. All such patients have been discharged in the districts of Mehsana, Rajkot, Kutch, Porbandar and Junagadh, among others.

