EU drug regulator says more data needed on impact of Omicron on vaccines
Reuters | Updated: 11-01-2022 21:09 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 21:09 IST
The European Union's drug regulator said on Tuesday more data was needed to understand the impact of the highly contagious Omicron coronavirus variant on currently approved COVID-19 vaccines, and expressed doubt on the need for a fourth booster dose.
Repeated vaccinations within short intervals would not a represent a sustainable long-term strategy, the European Medicines Agency's Head of Vaccines Strategy, Marco Cavaleri, told a media briefing.
