Left Menu

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage crosses 153.70 cr

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage on Tuesday crossed 153.70 crores, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-01-2022 21:17 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 21:17 IST
India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage crosses 153.70 cr
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage on Tuesday crossed 153.70 crores, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. In an official statement, the ministry said that more than 76 lakh vaccine doses have been administered to eligible beneficiaries till 7 pm on Tuesday.

The cumulative vaccination coverage is at 1,53,70,44,657 while 76,68,282 vaccine doses were administered on Tuesday. More than 18 lakh (18,52,611) 'precaution doses' for the identified categories of beneficiaries for COVID vaccination have been administered so far. Of these, 8,47,880 'precaution doses' were administered on Tuesday.

The administration of 'precaution dose' of COVID-19 vaccine to healthcare, frontline workers and those above 60 years in the country began on Monday. "The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight," the ministry said.

In the 15-18 age group, 2,81,00,780 doses of vaccine have been inoculated so far. "The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level," the ministry noted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

 India
2
Study identifies key issues regarding HIV patients

Study identifies key issues regarding HIV patients

 United States
3
Hubble captures new image of a calm galaxy in constellation Aries

Hubble captures new image of a calm galaxy in constellation Aries

 Global
4
Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022