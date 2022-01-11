Left Menu

West Bengal reports 21,098 new COVID cases, 19 deaths

West Bengal reported 21,098 new COVID cases and 19 deaths on Tuesday.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 11-01-2022 21:30 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 21:30 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
West Bengal reported 21,098 new COVID cases and 19 deaths on Tuesday. According to the state health department, the new cases increased the number of active cases in West Bengal to 1,02,236. The current test positivity rate in the state accounts for 32.35 per cent. Meanwhile, 8,037 patients recovered from the disease on Tuesday.

The new fatalities pushed the COVID death toll to 19,936. As many as 9,79,560 doses of COVID vaccine were administered in the state on Tuesday including 35,245 "Precautionary" shots. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

