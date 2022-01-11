Left Menu

Rajasthan orders ramping up of Covid testing

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 11-01-2022 21:33 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 21:33 IST
The Rajasthan government on Tuesday ordered to ramp up the Covid testing in both the rural and urban areas of the state.

The order was given by Principal Secretary (Medical Education) Vaibhav Galriya to officials, saying more the tests are done, sooner the spread of infection will be controlled.

Galriya gave the direction during his video conference with principals of various medical colleges, chief medical and health officers of various districts, nodal officers of microbiology, blocks’ chief medical officers and other officials.

He asked microbiologists to ramp up the testing further, assuring them that there would no shortage of manpower. He said out of 532 medical oxygen plants in the state, 473 have started operating and the rest will also be commissioned soon.

He said 1,050 metric tonnes of oxygen would be available from 40,000 oxygen concentrators and other equipment, a state government release said.

Detailed discussions were held on the progress of vaccination for different age groups, preparedness of COVID-19, sample collection, testing, adherence to covid protocol in treatment, availability of liquid medical oxygen, and mock drill of oxygen plants in the meeting.

