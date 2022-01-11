Delhi Health Dept asks hospitals, dispensaries to follow Centre's new advisory on testing
According to the new advisory, contacts of confirmed Covid cases do not need to get tested unless identified as high-risk based on age or comorbidities, The ICMR Advisory on Purposive Testing Strategy for COVID-19 also said individuals undertaking inter-state domestic travels do not need to get tested either. Symptomatic individuals, testing negative on homeself-test or RAT should undertake RT-PCR test, it stated.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi Health Department Tuesday directed health authorities, hospitals and dispensaries in the city to follow the Centre's new advisory on Covid testing. According to the new advisory, contacts of confirmed Covid cases do not need to get tested unless identified as ''high-risk'' based on age or comorbidities, The ICMR Advisory on Purposive Testing Strategy for COVID-19 also said individuals undertaking inter-state domestic travels do not need to get tested either. It said testing can be undertaken either through RT-PCR, TrueNat, CBNAAT, CRISPR, RT-LAMP, Rapid Molecular Testing Systems or through Rapid Antigen Test (RAT).
A positive point-of-care test (home or self-test/RAT) and molecular test is to be considered confirmatory without any repeat testing, the advisory said. Symptomatic individuals, testing negative on home/self-test or RAT should undertake RT-PCR test, it stated. PTI GVS TIR TIR
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
