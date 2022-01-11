Left Menu

Delhi Health Dept asks hospitals, dispensaries to follow Centre's new advisory on testing

According to the new advisory, contacts of confirmed Covid cases do not need to get tested unless identified as high-risk based on age or comorbidities, The ICMR Advisory on Purposive Testing Strategy for COVID-19 also said individuals undertaking inter-state domestic travels do not need to get tested either. Symptomatic individuals, testing negative on homeself-test or RAT should undertake RT-PCR test, it stated.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-01-2022 21:58 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 21:58 IST
Delhi Health Dept asks hospitals, dispensaries to follow Centre's new advisory on testing
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Health Department Tuesday directed health authorities, hospitals and dispensaries in the city to follow the Centre's new advisory on Covid testing. According to the new advisory, contacts of confirmed Covid cases do not need to get tested unless identified as ''high-risk'' based on age or comorbidities, The ICMR Advisory on Purposive Testing Strategy for COVID-19 also said individuals undertaking inter-state domestic travels do not need to get tested either. It said testing can be undertaken either through RT-PCR, TrueNat, CBNAAT, CRISPR, RT-LAMP, Rapid Molecular Testing Systems or through Rapid Antigen Test (RAT).

A positive point-of-care test (home or self-test/RAT) and molecular test is to be considered confirmatory without any repeat testing, the advisory said. Symptomatic individuals, testing negative on home/self-test or RAT should undertake RT-PCR test, it stated. PTI GVS TIR TIR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

 India
2
Study identifies key issues regarding HIV patients

Study identifies key issues regarding HIV patients

 United States
3
Hubble captures new image of a calm galaxy in constellation Aries

Hubble captures new image of a calm galaxy in constellation Aries

 Global
4
Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022