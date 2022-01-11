Left Menu

Haryana reports 5,746 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths in past 24 hrs

Haryana reported 5,746 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours taking the active caseload to 26,813.

ANI | Chandigarh (Haryana) | Updated: 11-01-2022 22:40 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 22:40 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Haryana reported 5,746 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours taking the active caseload to 26,813. A total of 8,05,633 persons have tested COVID-19 positive in the state till date. The cumulative positivity rate is 5.36 per cent.

According to the state health bulletin, a total of three persons succumbed to the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 10,080. The fatality rate is 1.25 per cent. In Haryana, as many as 7,68,717 people have been recovered from COVID-19 so far and the recovery rate is 95.42 per cent.

Haryana has also reported 26 new cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of Omicron cases to 162. Of these,145 patients have been recovered. Under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive, a total of 2,32,591 beneficiaries were inoculated with COVID-19 vaccine doses in the state today. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

