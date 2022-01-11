Priortise doses to teens, boosters for elderly, frontline workers: Noida COVID nodal officer

Gautam Buddh Nagar's nodal officer for COVID-19 Narendra Bhooshan on Tuesday directed districts officials to priortise booster shots of coronavirus vaccine to frontline workers, 60-plus people and the first jab to children in the 15-18 age group.

His directions came during an online meeting with top officials of Gautam Buddh Nagar including District Magistrate Suhas L Yathiraj, Chief Medical Officer Sunil Kumar Sharma, among others, to review the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

''Bhooshan has directed health officials to ensure that all children in the age group of 15-18 years are administered their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine by January 20 so that the second dose could also be administered to them soon,'' according to an official statement.

''He also directed the officials to priortise booster dose of vaccines to children in the age group of 15 to 18 years, senior citizens above 60 years of age and front line workers in the district,'' the statement read.

The senior IAS officer called for re-activating COVID-19 monitoring committees at village and sector levels in the district and taking their feedback not only on new cases but also on vaccination trends at the local level.

Bhooshan also expressed apprehensions about a surge in transmission of the virus in the coming days, considering political rallies and campaigns due to the assembly elections next month and asked officials to gear up for the situation.

Bhooshan is scheduled to visit Gautam Buddh Nagar's Integrated Covid Control and Command Centre (ICCC) on Wednesday to review its working in the wake of the pandemic situation.

