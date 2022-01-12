Nitin Gadkari tests positive for COVID-19
Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in home quarantine.In a tweet, he said he has mild symptoms and is under home quarantine.I have tested positive for Covid 19 today with mild symptoms. I request all those who have come in contact with me to isolate themselves and get tested, Gadkari said in a social media post.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2022 09:54 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 09:27 IST
- Country:
- India
Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in home quarantine.
In a tweet, he said he has ''mild symptoms'' and is under home quarantine.
''I have tested positive for Covid 19 today with mild symptoms. Following all the necessary protocols, I have isolated myself and I am under home quarantine. I request all those who have come in contact with me to isolate themselves and get tested,'' Gadkari said in a social media post.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gadkari
- Nitin Gadkari
Advertisement