Nitin Gadkari tests positive for COVID-19

Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in home quarantine.

In a tweet, he said he has ''mild symptoms'' and is under home quarantine.

''I have tested positive for Covid 19 today with mild symptoms. Following all the necessary protocols, I have isolated myself and I am under home quarantine. I request all those who have come in contact with me to isolate themselves and get tested,'' Gadkari said in a social media post.

