French Health Minister: too early to say if current COVID-19 wave has peaked
"We still need a bit of time to work out whether or not we are near a current COVID peak, " Veran told France info radio, adding that the more dangerous Delta variant was declining in France. French health authorities on Tuesday reported 368,149 new coronavirus cases, the highest single-day tally of the pandemic.
French Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Wednesday it was too early to say if the current, Omicron-fuelled wave of the new coronavirus had peaked in the country, which is currently reporting record numbers of daily new cases. "We still need a bit of time to work out whether or not we are near a current COVID peak, " Veran told France Info radio, adding that the more dangerous Delta variant was declining in France.
French health authorities on Tuesday reported 368,149 new coronavirus cases, the highest single-day tally of the pandemic. And the seven-day moving average of new cases, which smoothes out reporting irregularities, rose to a record level of 283,394.
