TN doing great work towards defeating COVID-19: Union health minister

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday inspected the COVID-19 war room, 108 emergency control centre in Tamil Nadu and praised the local administration for doing 'great work' in controlling the spread of the pandemic.

The minister, who is on a brief visit to the state for the scheduled inauguration of 11 new medical colleges in Tamil Nadu by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, inspected the medical infrastructure set up by the health department in the city.

State Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian, Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan and senior government officials accompanied Mandaviya who inspected the control rooms, COVID war room, 108 emergency control centre, oxygen plants at the Directorate of Medical and Rural Health Services (DMS), Teynampet.

The Union minister was briefed by the state government authorities on the functioning of the Covid war room and control centre among others, sources said.

''During my visit to Tamil Nadu carried out an inspection of control rooms, COVID War Room, oxygen plants established under PM CARES at DMS Compound, Teynampet, Chennai'', Mandaviya said on Twitter. ''The local administration is doing great work towards defeating the Covid-19'', he said.

On the inauguration of 11 new medical colleges by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mandaviya said the establishment of the medical colleges would promote 'affordable education' and improve health infrastructure in the country.

''Strengthening medical education and tertiary health care in Tamil Nadu'', he tweeted while sharing some pictures of the medical colleges.

''The establishment of these medical colleges in Tamil Nadu is in line with PM Narendra Modi's constant endeavour to promote affordable medical education and improve health infrastructure across the country'', he said.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian said he received the COVID-19 precautionary dose of vaccine.

''Since I am eligible to receive the booster dose as I have completed the mandated nine-month period after the second dose administered to me on April 7, 2021, I received my booster dose today'', he said.

Chief Minister M K Stalin formally rolled out the initiative on January 10 to administer booster dose to eligible frontline workers, health care workers and those aged above 60 years and have completed the mandated nine-month gap after receiving the second dose of vaccination.

According to Subramanian, there are about four lakh people who are eligible to receive the precautionary doses in the state.

